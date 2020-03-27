U.S. to send troops to Canadian border despite prime minister's objection

U.S. troops are being sent to line up at the Canadian border, but Canada's prime minister is asking that they don't come.

President Donald Trump is expected to send fewer than a thousand soldiers to help enforce the ban on non-essential crossings. But Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says this is unnecessary.

"Canada and The United States have the longest unmilitarized border in the world, and it is very much in both of our interests for it to remain that way," says Trudeau. "We have been in discussions with The United States on this."