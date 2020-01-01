US troops fire tear gas at pro-Iran protesters outside embassy in Iraq

U.S. troops have fired tear gas to disperse pro-Iran protesters gathered outside the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad for a second day.

For a second day, demonstrators are outside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad protesting airstrikes. (Source: CNN)

Dozens of pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters were camped out at the gates of the embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday where they had stayed overnight, a day after they broke into the compound, trashing a reception area and smashing windows in one of the worst attacks on the embassy in recent memory.

Following Tuesday’s attack, President Donald Trump has ordered about 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East with about 3,000 more preparing for possible deployment in the next several days.

U.S. Marines were immediately sent from Kuwait to reinforce the compound.

In announcing the new deployment, Defense Secretary Mark Esper didn’t say specifically where the infantry battalion from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, would be heading. But a U.S. official tells The Associated Press they will go to Kuwait and that a full brigade of about 4,000 soldiers may eventually be sent.

The developments were a major downturn in Iraq-U.S. relations that could further undermine U.S. influence in the region and American troops in Iraq and weaken Washington’s hand in its pressure campaign against Iran.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.