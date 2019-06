The Women's World Cup is underway in France and Team USA is looking to defend its title.

They dominated Thailand during their opening match Tuesday with a lop-sided 13-0 win. Alex Morgan led the U.S. with five goals.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Gene Smith, a coach with the Far Post soccer club and also head women's coach at Colby-Sawyer College, about the exciting time for soccer fans over the coming days.