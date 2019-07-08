US women's soccer win shines spotlight on gender disparity

As the U.S. Women's National Soccer team celebrates it's back-to-back World Cups, the discussion about equal pay is kicking into high gear. Our Christina Guessferd learned how Vermont is addressing it's own gender pay gap.

The fight for equality isn't new, but the tournament has put a spotlight on the national issue. Players and fans say the World Cup isn't just a win for women's soccer, it's a win for women.

"I think the great thing was at the end of the game they had an equal pay chant. And I think I guess it's time. Whether that's Nike forcing them to do it or the U.S., soccer is finally coming around," said John Thompson, a USWNT soccer fan.

It's a reminder the team has been fighting not just on the field but in court. The U.S. Women's National Team is suing the U.S. Soccer Federation, alleging institutionalized gender discrimination.

Role models in their own right, the players now have a platform to address the pay gap. "Well it's always good to have in the back pocket that we're back-to-back champions," USWNT member Becky Sauerbrunn told reporters after the game.

"Well, it's not good for them is it," team captain Megan Rapinoe added.

Now, Vermont officials say the victory is a catalyst for change. "People can really clearly see this as an example where it seems like, they're doing kind of the same. Why aren't they being paid the same?" said Cary Brown with the Vermont Commission on Women.

The commission found that women make 86 percent of what men make. That's compared to an average of 79 percent nationwide. Brown says that disparity is in large part a product of women's unpaid work, like taking care of family members. "They're more often the ones who are taking care of the children, or taking people to the doctor, or taking care of elderly parents, and so the workplace doesn't often really recognize that additional burden that women have," she said.