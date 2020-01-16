USDA designates 8 NH counties as natural disaster areas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated eight counties in New Hampshire as primary natural disaster areas.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports the designation is in response to the fluctuating temperatures in all but two of the state's counties this past year, which has left farmers with poor conditions for crops. Farmers in those counties saw at least a 30% loss of alfalfa, raspberry or blueberry crops.

The farmers and producers who have been impacted or suffered losses are eligible to apply for emergency loans. A field specialist says what is happening in these counties is supported by climate science and that winters are getting milder.

