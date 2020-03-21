USDA to fight destructive beetle in New York, Mass. and Ohio

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it's focusing on eradicating the destructive Asian longhorned beetle in parts of Massachusetts, New York and Ohio in 2020.

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced Thursday it will monitor for the beetle's presence in several cities and remove infested trees at no cost to property owners.

The beetle is not native to the United States and kills many species of hardwood trees. The USDA says the pest could have a devastating impact on forests, parks and certain industries if it's allowed to take hold.

The effort will focus on Massachusetts' Worcester County, Ohio's Clermont County and on Long Island in New York.

