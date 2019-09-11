USDA to help round up rest of pigs from Orange farm

Federal officials are stepping in Wednesday to help start rounding up any pigs still out of their pens after escaping from an Orange farm last month.

About 250 pigs escaped from the Sugar Mountain Farm in mid-August and have been wandering the roads and disrupting other property owners. The farmer, Walter Jeffries, claims someone sabotaged his fencing and caused the pigs to run loose. He has said most of the pigs have been recaptured.

State officials issued an ultimatum to round up the animals by Tuesday or else USDA wildlife trappers will be called in. That's because ag officials says the pigs can eventually become feral and are very destructive to the environment.

And because they did not get rounded up by Tuesday, officials say they will begin rounding up the remaining pigs, a process could take several more weeks. We're told it will be up to the feds to determine what to do with the pigs after they are caught.

