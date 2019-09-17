USFWS: Lampricide treatments carefully monitored

The U.S Fish and Wildlife is starting lampricide treatments in our area.

Technicians are putting chemicals in waterways to control sea lampreys that hurt fish in Lake Champlain. This will run several weeks on both the Vermont and New York sides of the Lake.

Sea Lampreys are parasites and experts say if they are not monitored they can kill fish populations. The treatments in the water will kill thousands of them.

"We don't do this willy-nilly. We don't dump chemicals. A lot of time we get offended when we hear the word "dump chemicals." There is nothing dumping about this. As you can see with our pumps, this is extremely carefully monitored and measured. The amount of science behind this is tremendous," said the USFWS' Bradley Young.

Officials say the water in the treated areas should not be used for drinking, fishing, swimming, irrigation or livestock watering when treatments are happening.

