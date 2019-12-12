USMCA expected to boost North Country dairy markets

The US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement is expected to help farmers struggling with low milk prices. Channel 3's Kelly O'Brien went to New York's North Country to see what farmers have to say about it.

The USMCA allows the exporting of more dairy products to Canada and Mexico and controlling tariffs levied in each country. It's something New York farmers say could make them more money.

The farming industry provides a lot of jobs in the North Country. Farmers say that's because the rich ground the land has to offer.

"It's a quiet income with a lot of people and a lot of spin-off industries that a lot of people don't realize," said Mel Irwin with the Clinton County Farm Bureau.

Irwin say dairy farmers over the years haven't gotten a good price for their product. "Milk prices were not and still are not what they should be as far as labor and the amount of work that goes into it in return on the investment," he said.

Irwin comes from a dairy farming family that set up shop in 1917 in Peru. He's retired now but still sits on the Clinton County Farm Bureau board. He says farmers are talking about what the USMCA could mean for international trade.

"It allows us access and levels that playing field to a certain degree. It's very hard on an international basis to know exactly what a level playing field is. Every country has these little ways they get around the issues and this levels it up and makes it more accessible," Irwin said.

Former Democratic Congressman Bill Owens predicts USMCA will boost America's dairy exports to its neighbors but he's not so sure New York will be able to cash in. "You have lots of dairy farms in Wisconsin and those Midwestern states and you have lots of dairy farms here. Who will get the benefit? It's a little unclear," Owens said.

Under USMCA, Canada will import more American dairy products and tax them less. Owens thinks when it comes to dairy trade between New York and Quebec there wont be much of a change. "It's basically going to stay the same -- that's important -- stability is a big word in business," he said.

Irwin says in 2018 New York dairy farmers made $40 million selling their products to Canada and another $40 million selling to Mexico. He says this new agreement will boost exports even more.

"New York sales after six years will amount to somewhere in the neighborhood of $242 million and then it continues for another seven years with incremental increases after that," Irwin said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that Democrats will sign off on the deal. From there it moves to the Senate, which is expected to pass it. If the agreement stays on track, it will be implemented over the next six years.

