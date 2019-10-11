USS Vermont begins sea trials

The fast-attack submarine named after the State of Vermont has begun sea trials.

In the last few weeks, the onboard nuclear power generator was activated.

A crew and General Dynamics Electric Boat personnel are on-board and at sea. They're testing all of the boat's systems to make sure everything works perfectly.

Back home, a civilian group charged with raising awareness of Vermont has also reached a milestone.

On Thursday, a calendar went on sale that features the history of U.S. Navy vessels named after Vermont.

Proceeds will help raise awareness and support of the vessel and pay for commissioning expenses.

"Our naval submarine calendar to commemorate the USS Vermont," said Vermont Commissioning Committee Chairperson Debra Martin. "It had pictures of U.S. Navy ships, each one had a picture and then a little story about each one. It's a great history lesson."

The calendar is on sale at VFW's and American Legions across the state. You can also purchase it by clicking here.