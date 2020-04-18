USS Vermont commissioned Saturday morning

The latest fast attack submarine in the United States Navy will be commissioned Saturday morning — and it will have a familiar name.

The USS Vermont is entering military service under subdued conditions because of the pandemic.

Events at Naval Submarine Base New London, Connecticut will be unprecedented because the commissioning ceremony is traditionally the most celebrated moment for a navy vessel.

“We are planning a small ceremony with just the crew in working uniform, meeting all COVID-19 mitigations on size and social distancing," says Commander Charles Phillips III.

Events commemorating the USS Vermont’s commissioning have been postponed until further notice. Governor Phil Scott is disappointed the celebration is on hold.

“The boat, USS Vermont is our namesake, and we are very proud of the crew, the crew members, and everyone associated with this endeavor. We wish we could be there for this unveiling ... for the launch and so forth. But times have changed. But we’re there with them in spirit and, again, a very proud moment for Vermont," says Governor Phil Scott.

The USS Vermont is the latest Virginia Class fast attack submarine.

It is the most technologically advanced submarine in the world, and cost taxpayers nearly $3 billion.

