New submarine's first splash is with Vermont water

The Navy's newest nuclear-powered submarine is now in the water. The USS Vermont was manufactured in the coastal community of Groton, Connecticut. Our Darren Perron has exclusive images and details about the boat that bears the state's name.

On the shores of the Thames River, the nation's most sophisticated sub ever was just built. But this story begins 282 miles north on the shores of Lake Champlain.

Some of Lake Champlain's rich military history is hidden below the surface, including its best-kept secret: a sunken Revolutionary War gunboat lying on the bottom for nearly 250 years. The Spitfire was part of Benedict Arnold's fleet while he was still a commander for the colonies. Researchers still won't say exactly where it is to protect it from divers.

And soon, a war boat with Vermont's namesake will disappear underwater, too. This time, on purpose in the Atlantic Ocean but in ceremonious fashion. The first water the USS Vermont submarine will ever touch will be Vermont water. Fourteen gallons collected from Lake Champlain.

"Fourteen gallons because Vermont is the 14th state in the union," said Bill Mattoon, a retired submariner and chief warrant officer with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Mattoon trucked the Lake Champlain water down to Groton, Connecticut, where the USS Vermont was built. The water was certified by the Coast Guard and poured over the boat's bow by the submarine's sponsor and crew members.

The first images of the USS Vermont showed it being moved to a chamber flooded with ocean water as part of its first big internal test called the Float Off. The USS Vermont will now undergo months of underwater testing before it's commissioned for duty in the spring or summer of next year.

The USS Vermont is fast, quiet and nearly invisible underwater, undetectable to the nation's adversaries. It's technology that's so top secret, WCAX News was the only media allowed to see inside.

It's equipped with torpedoes, missiles and payload tubes to take out enemy ships and subs and to support Special Forces on shore.

The USS Vermont is 377 feet long, 34 feet in diameter and took General Dynamics Electric Boat five years to build. It comes with a nearly $3 billion price tag.

U.S. Navy STSSN Devon Lemon is part of the first crew aboard the USS Vermont, what the Navy calls a plank owner. When it launches, he'll run sonar technology on his first tour ever.

"It's something I'll get to tell my kids," Lemon said.

The sub is the third Navy vessel to bear the name USS Vermont and Mattoon is thrilled he got to see it in his lifetime and be part of its commissioning. He said the last one was 100 years ago and it's exciting for an old submariner to see this.

Its missions-- what it will do and where it will go-- are also top secret. Officials won't say. But it will deploy an estimated 15 times over the next 33 years.