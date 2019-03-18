UVM Children's Hospital breaks Big Change Roundup record

The UVM Children's Hospital says it broke its fundraising record for the Big Change Roundup for Kids.

Hospital officials Monday announced they raised nearly $340,000 and expect to bring in even more throughout the next month.

One fundraising group --Team Victoria -- has been the biggest private fundraiser for the past four years. Fourteen year-old Victoria Reed has had 11 surgeries for her bilateral cleft pallet. The family got involved in the fundraiser back in 2013 when she earned the title of Champion Child.

"I want to give back to the hospital because I've had to use it before, and I also think that it's a really good cause," Reed said.

"It's not just our family. We have Team Victoria. It's all of our town's community effort, and we couldn't do it without the support of our communities and our team members and our family and our friends," said Reed's mother, Mona.

Team Victoria raised more than $21-thousand this year. Officials say most of the money raised goes to families for financial support or to help pay for things like stuffed animals and other comfort items for kids.