UVM: Class of 2023 the brightest ever

It's college move-in day-- the University of Vermont is welcoming the class of 2023. Our Dom Amato spoke with incoming students and families.

More than 2,500 new students are becoming Catamounts, which brings mixed emotions for families.

"We're very excited, we're a little nervous, little sad," said Mary Smith of Syracuse, New York.

"So far, so good," said mom Judy Macdonald of Elliot, Maine. "We'll see how I feel on the way home."

College move-in day-- it's a roller coaster-ride of emotions.

"I'm definitely sad to leave my family," said Greta Smith of Syracuse, New York.

But it's also a chance for a new beginning. First-year student Greta Smith and her family said move-in day went pretty smoothly.

"Which is strange because we have done this before and it's not like that. The weather is perfect, so that helps and the people have been really helpful," mom Mary Smith said.

Traffic moved slowly as students crossed Main Street in Burlington-- a sure sign the start of the school year is around the corner.

"It's just a happy day," said Suresh Garimella, the president of UVM.

It's also the first year for Garimella, UVM's 27th president.

He credits the university's former administration for the highest graduation rate the school has seen, graduating almost 67% of students in four-year programs last year, ranking in the top 6% for public universities in the country.

And for the fifth year in a row, Garimella says UVM is welcoming incoming students with the highest academic credentials they've ever seen.

"We're hoping that when students come in with so much more capabilities, that they'll graduate more. So, I'm hoping this is a virtual cycle that continues to get students to get a great education here and become productive citizens," Garimella said.

"I still have a lot of unpacking to do, so it's going to take a while," freshman Sarah Macdonald said.

And while it may take some time for students to get settled, it's a new experience that they say they're ready for.

"I'm really excited to be here and don't think I could be in a better spot," Greta Smith said.

Garimella hopes to continue the trend of academic success and even improve those numbers.