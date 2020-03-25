UVM Health Network expanding telehealth options

The UVM Health Network is ramping up e-health services.

Primary care visits are now available through online video conferencing at the UVM Medical Center, Porter Medical Center and the Elizabethtown Community Hospital in New York.

They're working to get the program up and running at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Alice Hyde Medical Center in New York.

Efforts are also being made to offer psychiatry and psychology services, as well as gastrointestinal medicine and cardiology.

