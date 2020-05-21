UVM Health Network shares policy for elective procedures

The University of Vermont Health Network has now started rescheduling non-urgent and elective outpatient procedures and appointments, but how appointments and services are being provided depends on the center.

Here's how this affects patients in the University of Vermont Health Network:

Officials say you should head to appointments by yourself. No visitors will be allowed unless exceptions are made for births and end-of-life care.

They want you to wait in your car, instead of the waiting room. Patients must wear a mask and can also expect a temperature check at the door.

Before certain outpatient surgeries or procedures, some patients will be tested for COVID-19 and asked to quarantine between the time of the test and the time of the appointment.

Emergency room visitors may also be tested for coronavirus.