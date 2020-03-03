UVM Hoopcats' Speidel to make debut, final college game

It's going to be an emotional night at Patrick Gym Tuesday as one Catamount senior is about to have his moment in the spotlight after a near fatal crash took it all away.

Josh Speidel

There were many people who thought Josh Speidel would never walk or talk again let alone play basketball after a devastating car crash in February 2015. But on this "Senior Night," Speidel will score his first and only points as a college basketball player.

Albany, UVM's opponent agreed to let this take place. The Danes will score first, then Speidel will get his opportunity. It seems like it was just a few weeks ago we were here at Patrick Gym for his first appearance in front of the Patrick Gym fans.

"Everyone always said, 'Enjoy it -- college -- because it'll go quick.' And never really believed them until I'm about to go out on Senior Night. It's crazy," Speidel said.

"Josh did his part for sure. He worked his tail off and all the determination and grit and perseverance that made him a great basketball player helped him get to where he is today," said UVM coach John Becker.

Because of all the Senior Night festivities, tip off will be sometime around 7:20.

