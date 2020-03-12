UVM Hoopcats fans forced to sit out championship game

University of Vermont Hoopcats fans will have to sit out this weekend's championship game.

The America East Conference announced Thursday that because of coronavirus concerns, it will restrict attendance at its men's and women's basketball championship games at the University of Vermont and Stony Brook University this weekend.

The NCAA had already announced Wednesday that March Madness games will carry on with only essential personnel and family members allowed to attend

The men's title game between #1 Vermont and #3 Hartford is Saturday at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN2.

Fans who have already purchased tickets will be refunded in full.

