UVM, Howard Center school-to-work program graduates first class

The University of Vermont Medical Center held their first class graduation for eight students from the Project Search program.

Project Search functions as an international school-to-work transition program through the Howard Center and is designed for students with disabilities. The program offers a unique business-led experience that takes place entirely within the workplace, and students were able to gain real-world experience at the Howard center and UVM Medical Center, which secured each individual jobs and potential careers to pursue.

"We completed many activities throughout the year, my favorite was Essex Rescue. This was my favorite because I want to be an EMT when I am older. I learned CPR and first aid from my paramedic. I also want to be an EMT because my mom is an EMT and she inspires me so much. I love how she helps people who can't help themselves and I want to do the same thing," said Lianna Sargent-Maher, a Project Search graduate.

Since the time that Project Search began back in 2015, 26 interns have completed the program and 25 graduates have achieved successful employment.