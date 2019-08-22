UVM Medical Center building new care facility in Essex Jct.

New perks are coming for patients in Essex. The UVM Medical Center is building a new adult primary care facility in Essex Junction. They say the new, larger space will allow them to see more patients, and with more room comes more outreach benefits.

Thursday afternoon, UVMMC broke ground at the site of their new facility in Essex Junction.

This facility is almost twice the size of their current building that was built in 1985. This will allow about 3,000 new patients. They'll have a room dedicated to telemedicine services, which is a doctor's visit done over video chat. UVMMC is also hiring more physicians making the use of the e-visit app, where patients can get quick advice or, a prescription easier than before.

"It's a win for patients and it's relatively straightforward for providers, as well, in a way to help patients access care without having to drive to the office to be seen," said Sarah Bushweller of Essex Adult Primary Care.

Construction is scheduled to be finished this spring. Hospital officials say they hope to have everyone moved into the new building by April.

The expansion allows patients to see their primary physician and other medical professionals like a dietitian, behavioral health specialist and exercise physiologist. By incorporating team-based care, these changes make a new building necessary.

"Health care in '85 was a lot different. We didn't have big computers, I carried all my notes with me in a little pocket, and when you went to the patient room, mostly, it was a doctor and the patient. There wasn't really big team wrap-around support at that time," said Dr. Stephen Leffler, the interim president of the UVM Medical Center.

The project is not cheap, it will cost about $8.6 million. Leffler says that cost won't be coming out of your pocket.

"We're very confident that improving access to primary care and adding new spaces is a cost-effective model, this comes out of our operating budget, there will be no increase in rates to the ratepayers, no increase in cost if you come for a visit," he said.

Not everyone is sold on the new facility. One patient told WCAX News that since the UVM Medical Center took over his primary care, he feels they are more focused on making money and not the actual health of the patients.