UVM Medical Center denies discriminating against nurse over abortion

University of Vermont Medical Center officials are denying they discriminated against a nurse who took part in an abortion procedure over her moral objections in 2018.

It comes after the Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the hospital could lose some federal funding if the two parties cannot agree within 30 days on the hospital's policies on employee participation in abortions.

The hospital said in a statement that its policies strike the balance between supporting employees' religious, ethical and cultural beliefs, and ensuring "patients are not denied access to safe and legal abortion."

"We do not discriminate against any employees for exercising their rights to opt out of procedures to which they object. These procedures cover initiation and cessation of life support, organ transplant, sterilization, and termination of pregnancy," said the statement. "From the outset and as recently as this month, we have offered to discuss our policies and practices, and to receive OCR's advice on how those policies and practices may be improved consistent with our obligations to our patients. Unfortunately, OCR instead chose to proceed with the announcement it issued."

Hospital officials say the claim was investigated and is not supported by fact. Federal officials claim they contacted the hospital to seek cooperation but the hospital refused to conform its policies.

Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne on Wednesday said he is disappointed and claims that the nurse who filed the complaint had expressed an objection for years. He also says when the hospital started doing elective abortions again two years ago he spoke with a high-level official who assured him that "religious and moral conscience-objections would be respected."