UVM Medical Center hopes blood test could help stop coronavirus spread

University of Vermont Medical Center experts hope a blood test will be coming in the future months that could help stop the spread of COVID-19.

MEDIC can only help if there is available inventory on the shelves. / (MGN)

Dr. Tim Leahy, an infection disease physicians with UVMMC said the blood test would determine if somone is exposed to COVID-19 and if they are immune. He says this will make it more clear to let people know when it's safe for them to go back to work. Leahy also noted that Vermont will begin to see cases go up in the very near future.

"We are starting to see the number of cases increase dramatically in our hospitals," said Leahy. "Although, I think we are still in the early days, based on Seattle, New York City. In coming weeks, we expect to get much more busier."

He also says cuts in funding for public health have led to issues with preparation fo COVID-19.

Click on the video above to watch the entire interview.