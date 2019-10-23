UVM Medical Center looks internally for new president

The board of the University of Vermont Medical Center says it's doing an internal search for the next hospital president.

Dr. Stephen Leffler has been serving as interim president since the retirement earlier this year of Eileen Whalen, who led the hospital for four years.

Board chair Allie Stickney announced Tuesday that a committee has been formed to search across the UVM Health Network for the next president. The network includes other hospitals in Vermont and New York.

Stickney says if the internal search fails to find a president, a national search will be done.

She expects the internal search to be completed by the end of this year.

