UVM Medical Center now allowing some visitation

Vermont's largest hospital is now allowing some visitors back in.

Like other hospitals, the University of Vermont Medical Center restricted visitation back in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The state announced last week hospitals could ease up on that.

The medical center says it's keeping its decisions on whether to allow or ban visitors in line with state recommendations. And they're taking steps to make sure people who come in do so safely.

"Everyone who comes in the hospital now-- visitors, families, our patients-- are all screened for COVID-19 symptoms. They're all checked for temperature and they're all wearing masks. And we are being careful in our rooms to make sure we're social distancing and still keeping masks on while they're in there," said Dr. Stephen Leffler, the president of the UVM Medical Center.

Here are the UVM Medical Center's rules:

-For inpatient and procedural areas, patients can have one family member or support person.

-Pediatric patients can have one parent with them but in some cases, both parents may be allowed.

-Patients arriving for emergency or urgent care can have one person with them.

Outpatient policies haven't changed. For that, patients are supposed to go alone unless they need someone's help to access appointments.

They will continue to work with families where visitation isn't allowed.