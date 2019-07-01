UVM Medical Center practices safety through preparedness drills

UVM Medical Center officials say a series of preparedness drills taking place this summer is designed to keep patients and the public safe.

The most recent drill was back in June when they practiced transporting an Ebola patient. They took the patient from a front line hospital to an assessment hospital and then on to the treatment hospital.

During the drills officials say they are taking large events and breaking them into smaller pieces, giving employees and staff an opportunity to build their skills.

"We learned that we are doing things that we do everyday, that when we are faced with a contagious disease that we need special precautions and that we need to take that extra time to drill and make sure that we are prepared," said UVMMC's Kate Hammond.

The medical center uses what's called the "National Framework" incident command structure during the drills. Hospital personnel wear orange vests to help patients and visitors properly identify those in charge.

"It really helps us to organize how we serve and support an event and make sure we have the staff and the resources that really can expand and contract with the incident to make sure we are well supporting and making sure they have everything they need," said Hammond.

If an actual event were to happen, Hammond says directions will be played on the overhead speaker telling people what to do. She also says staff will be available to tell patients and visitors the best ways to stay safe.