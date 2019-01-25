UVM Medical Center president to retire

A major leadership change is coming to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Hospital president Eileen Whalen plans to retire in June.

Whalen has led the hospital for four years.

In a statement, Whalen said: "After much reflection over the holidays with my husband, Bob, we determined that now was the right time for our family to begin this new chapter in our lives. I am grateful to each and every employee for their commitment and dedication to our patients and families, and I am grateful to the community for their support over the past several years."

Dr. Stephen Leffler will serve as the interim president. He is currently the chief population health and quality officer for the University of Vermont Health Network.