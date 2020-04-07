UVM Medical Center surge site ready if needed

The UVM Medical Center's surge site at Patrick Gym is ready for patients if it is needed.

The site was was put together over the last 10 days and is set up to handle 50 patients, but could be expanded to hold up to 100.

The medical center says there could be anywhere from 50 to 70 staff members working there if the site is needed. It has different containment zones for patients and supplies. Staff are already getting acquainted with the layout so they are ready to go.

The most serious patients would still be treated at the hospital while the surge site would handle patients who need observation.

"We'd be totally fine to not have to use this place and that's actually our goal. But if we do need to use it we are ready to do it and we are confident that the patients will be safe," said Daniel Hudson, UVMMC's director of nursing operations and resources.

The site is a partnership between the University of Vermont Medical Center, the University of Vermont, the state of Vermont and the National Guard.

