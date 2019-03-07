UVM Medical Center tech professionals ratify contract

Technical professionals at the UVM Medical Center have ratified a contract with the hospital.

The union says its members voted to approve the tentative agreement reached on March 1.

That means all bargaining unit members, about 340 employees, will make more than $15 an hour.

However, the hospital is not yet raising the minimum wage for all hospital employees.

The union says it also made major gains for patient safety and protecting employees from being forced to work in other facilities when staffing is needed there.

Union leaders say they will still fight for issues including appropriate rest periods between shifts and improved benefits.