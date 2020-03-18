UVM Medical Center temporarily suspends visitations

The UVM Medical Center is suspending most visitation in an effort to protect patients and staff from the coronavirus.

The Burlington hospital says visits will be restricted starting at 9 p.m. on March 18.

UVM Medical Center President and CEO Dr. Steve Leffler said protecting patients and staff is the hospital's top priority and the temporary stop to visits is necessary.

"We understand these changes are unsettling for some," Leffler said in a statement, "however, they are critical given the seriousness of this pandemic."

There are some exceptions, including for births and pediatric patients.

