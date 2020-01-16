UVM Medical Center to reopen Fanny Allen; smell's cause still unclear

Plans are in the works to reopen the surgical rooms at UVM Medical Center's Fanny Allen campus, but it's still unclear what caused the mysterious odor that shut them down.

The operating rooms have been closed since early December after employees got sick from the smell, but the odors were first noticed back in October.

Hospital staff say testing and monitoring did not find the exact cause, but they're taking several steps to catch any problems should it happen again. That includes air monitoring systems, personal carbon monoxide monitors, air sampling canisters and an event response specialist.