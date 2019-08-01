UVM Medical Center wants to expand patient records system

The UVM Medical Center wants to make it easier to transfer patients' electronic health records between more of its hospitals.

It's asking the Green Mountain Care Board to approve allowing two hospitals to join the unified electronic health record system.

The system is already being used across four affiliate hospitals in the University of Vermont Health Network.

The Network said the goal is to improve the quality and efficiency of care by giving providers instant access to a patient's most updated medical information, no matter where they are getting care.

Hospitals now participating include the UVM Medical Center, Central Vermont Medical Center, Porter Medical Center and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. The proposal would add Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, New York, and the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.