UVM Medical School 'Match Day' goes virtual

With the COVID-19 pandemic necessitating social distancing, the UVM Larner College of Medicine's Match Day for the Class of 2020 went virtual.

The "SPACE MISSION 2020"-themed event was livestreamed on YouTube for friends, family, faculty, staff and students.

Nearly 50 "space stations" populated with nine or fewer people each connected with "Mission Control," where Larner College of Medicine deans hosted the event made possible through Zoom webinar technology.

Students announced their matches with friends and family near and far cheering them on.