UVM: Mental health crisis on campus resolved

Councilors are being made available Wednesday for students upset by a mental health crisis at a dorm room.

University of Vermont school leaders say a student is safe and getting the support they need, after a situation brought a significant amount of police to Coolidge Hall.

It started over the weekend and was finally resolved Tuesday.

It's unclear exactly what happened, but school leaders say the student is not coming back to live on-campus for the rest of the semester.

Because of the police presence and the student's disruptive behavior, other students may have been affected.

That's why a meeting for all residents at Coolidge is being held Wednesday, with counselors available.