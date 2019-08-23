UVM Move-in Day to cause traffic delays in Burlington

Summer is wrapping up and that means students are heading back to the classroom.

High school and middle school students still have the weekend before they start classes, but on Friday, UVM freshman are moving in and that could mean some delays if you are traveling through or working in Burlington.

We spoke to acting Police Chief Tim Bilodeau who says traffic is really going to impact people traveling to Burlington between 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

UVM Police are expecting about 1000 more cars on the road in Burlington during that morning commute.

"I think leaving a little extra early, some patience if you're waiting a little longer than normal there are people working on making sure that traffic flow continues to occur," said Chief Bilodeau.

He says the problem areas will most likely be around Exit 14 on I-89 going west bound toward UVM campus and East Ave towards Prospect Street to Colchester.

It's not just UVM students being welcomed back on campus, St.. Michaels College also has their freshman moving in Friday.

The city of Burlington is welcoming all students and visitors back by offering two free hours of metered parking.

All you have to do is download the ParkMobile app and the two free hours will automatically be given to you.