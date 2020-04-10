UVM Nursing students to graduate early to fight coronavirus

The University of Vermont is one of the first colleges in the country to allow nursing students to graduate early to support the current healthcare workforce during the coronavirus pandemic.

All 95 members of the senior class will graduate on May 1st.

Vermont's State Board of Nursing will offer students temporary permits so

They can begin staffing hospitals and other health care facilities immediately after they graduate.

About half of UVM nursing graduates stay in Vermont.

One student says deciding whether not to start a new job during a pandemic was difficult but important to do.

"I'm kind of using it as a reflection, I signed up for this, this is what I want to do with my life and I think now is such an important time for health care workers," UVM Senior Kathryn Calisti said.

"I am really thrilled to see how they have grown, and that they're going to be significant contributors to the health care workforce," Dead of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences Patty Prelock said.

Once the immediate crisis has passed, students will be able to take the state exam to become a registered nurse.