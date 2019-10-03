UVM Police look into more 'bias-motivated' vandalism

A group police say promotes white supremacy is back to posting stickers in our region.

UVM Police say the stickers were posted at four locations around the school's campus earlier this week and quickly taken down.

We told you about these stickers before, both in August and last February, when the vandalism popped up on campus and at the Pride Center of Vermont and a synagogue.

The stickers had statements like "Keep America American" and "Better Dead Than Red" and the name "Patriot Front" was at the bottom of them.

The Southern Poverty Law Center defines it as a white nationalist hate group.

Police are investigating this most recent incident and ask for your help.