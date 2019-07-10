UVM Police notice uptick in campus thefts and break-ins

University of Vermont Police have noticed an increase in campus thefts and break-ins recently.

We first told you about reports of thefts of laboratory equipment and computers being taken back in June. And now UVM Police have received other similar reports.

They say two laptops and other laboratory equipment was taken on June 25. They found the laptops at a location in New York State.

On June 27, UVM Police say a wallet was stolen from a locker in the Waterman building and the cards were used for purchases in Burlington. Two suspects were arrested for it.

Then two days later, attempted vehicle break-ins were reported on campus.

One suspect has been found, with another still on the run, after attempted bicycle thefts on July 4.

Then police say on Saturday, two men attempted to break into an office in Patrick Gym

And then the next day, there was damage to two doors inside Discovery Hall. Police say it looks like someone tried to enter rooms that had electronics.

Tuesday, a laptop was reported stolen from another building.

UVM Police say these make up an unusual amount of this type of activity on campus.