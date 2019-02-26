UVM Provost to step down

The University of Vermont's Provost and Senior Vice President is stepping down.

David Rosowsky says this will allow new President Suresh Garimella to quote "build his own leadership team as he implements his vision for the University."

According to a letter, he worked in that role for six years and called it a privilege and an honor.

"It has been a privilege and an honor to serve the University of Vermont, to help achieve President Sullivan’s vision for the University, and to work closely with many talented and dedicated people. I believe the time is right to step aside, having honored my commitment to serve through President Sullivan’s presidency, and having helped build a strong foundation for UVM’s new president and the University’s next chapter," said Rosowsky.