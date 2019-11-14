UVM announces tuition freeze

Students at the University of Vermont will not be paying more this coming year as part of a tuition freeze.

New UVM President Suresh Garimella earlier this fall had said the university was exploring options for affordability and that a tuition freeze could be an option. He confirmed it on Thursday.

Though tuition increases have been kept at 3 percent or less for the past five years, there's still a hefty price tag per year. Right now, in-state costs for students are $35,000 and out-of-staters pay $60,000.

Even with the $130 million in financial aid that the University sets aside each year, it adds up for students. The ones we spoke with a few weeks ago indicated that they -- not surprisingly -- were dreading the thought of paying off student loans.

Cat Viglienzoni will have more on the financial implications for the school and reaction from students tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 5 p.m.

