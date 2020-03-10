UVM athletics has no plans to curtail games, fan attendance

Tuesday, the Ivy League canceled its basketball tournaments and Norwich women's hockey is set to play in an empty arena Wednesday night at Amherst College in Massachusetts. Should Vermont do the same? Our Erin Brown was Patrick Gym where the men's basketball team is set to play in the America East semifinals.

UVM athletic director Jeff Schulman says they have no plans to cancel any games and they don't have any social distancing policies in place.

He says fans are welcome to keep attending games but they are asking them to use common sense and be mindful of other fans and the athletes by staying home if they don't feel well.

Schulman says they sent out a mass email to ticketholders Tuesday offering a full refund if they are feeling any flu-like symptoms and couldn't make it to the game. About ten people decided to stay home.

Schulman says the athletic department is following recommendations from the state department of health and the CDC and is confident they can keep athletes and spectators safe without canceling games.

"Cleaning the facility prior to the game, during the game and after the game. Hand sanitizers all throughout the facility, so we're confident that given the circumstances in our community right now that we can host their game and do it in a safe way," Schulman said.

Schuman says they're also encouraging fans not to touch -- so no high fives or hand shaking.

