UVM celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

The University of Vermont campus was closed on Monday as Vermont observed its first official Indigenous Peoples Day.

So the school celebrated the holiday on Tuesday with events on campus.

A drumming circle and traditional dancing filled the green near the Davis Center.

Abenaki leaders also performed a healing ceremony to purify the interactions of UVM and the Abenaki People.

"This has really been an opportunity for healing to take place. They blessed the land, they blessed the people and I really think it's the first step toward healing," said Lacy Sloan, a professor of social work.

Officials say this was the first Abenaki ceremony on campus since UVM apologized in May for past interactions between the university and the Abenaki people.