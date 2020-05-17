UVM celebrates graduates in virtual ceremonies

The University of Vermont honored the Class of 2020 with an online video celebration that featured a slideshow of seniors, and remarks from University President Suresh Garimella and Governor Phil Scott.

"The grit and determination of the Class of 2020 is inspiring to us all. It's proven you're ready for what life will surely throw at you. Whether its the nearly 100 UVM nursing students who graduated early to join the fight on the front lines of this pandemic, or the business students who will help lead the economic recovery," Scott said.

Degrees were conferred on nearly 3,000 graduates, including 2,322 bachelors, 463 masters, 107 doctoral and 71 medical degrees. Among degree recipients were students from 39 states and 30 foreign countries. Approximately 952 graduates are from Vermont. The graduating class includes 300 students of color.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our Class of 2020 graduates,” said UVM president Suresh Garimella. “Not every graduating class enters the world at such an historic moment, and I have great confidence that the focus, fortitude and talent our graduates have demonstrated during their time at UVM will help see them through these challenging times. Each of our students can add the qualities of adaptability and resilience to their resumes. These qualities will take them far in life, and will help add great value to society in the years ahead.”

The UVM Larner College of Medicine took a slightly different approach. School leaders held a live virtual ceremony over Zoom.

“This has been a year of extraordinary circumstances,” said Larner College of Medicine Dean Richard L. Page, M.D. “That means that our commencement ceremony for our graduating class will be anything but ordinary.”

More than 100 members of the class participated during the live ceremony, many being hooded by loved ones at home.