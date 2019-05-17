UVM commencement to cause road closures

The University of Vermont will hold their graduation ceremony this weekend and officials are warning about some road closures.

University Place will be closed from Colchester Avenue to Main Street beginning Friday morning until Sunday.

South Prospect Street will be closed from College Street to the University Health Center entrance and from Colchester Avenue to Main Street beginning starting Friday evening until Sunday.

College Street will be closed from South Prospect Street to South Williams Street and Westbound traffic on Main Street will also be down to one lane from the Davis Center to South Prospect Street.

Drivers are urged to plan accordingly.