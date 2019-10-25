UVM creates new scholarship named for Leahys

The University of Vermont has created a new scholarship fund in honor of Sen. Patrick Leahy and his wife, Marcelle.

The $3.3 million fund will support students in the honors college and the Gund Institute for Environment. The money benefits undergrad, doctoral and post-doctoral students in the two programs. On top of a tuition scholarship, students can also use the money to help for internships and study abroad trips.

Vermont's senior senator says he can't think of anything better than investing in the state's emerging leaders in climate science.

"I'm glad the scholarship is there, of course, we are both overwhelmed that they're naming it after us, but I'm thinking these young people are going to be, they are our future," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

The money in the fund comes from a number of private donations including the Boeing Company.