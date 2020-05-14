UVM faculty and students to protest potential cuts

University of Vermont faculty and students are protesting against potential cuts to the college.

We're told beginning at noon on Thursday, a car parade will circle around campus and President Suresh Garimella's house.

According to organizers, they are calling on the board of trustees to make cuts at the top of the administration and not among teachers.

President Garimella has said the school is bracing for the financial fallout because of the pandemic.

He cites tens of million of dollars lost because of expenses, increased student aid and an expected drop in student enrollment.