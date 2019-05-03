UVM fraternities and sororities point to community, not partying

This weekend, the University of Vermont will hold two memorial bike rides to honor the life of first-year student Connor Gage.

Gage died in early February after passing out in a snowbank. He had attended two different fraternity parties.

UVM quickly suspended all fraternity activity and started an investigation. After more than a month, the suspensions were lifted for all but the two that held the parties Gage attended that night: Delta Tau Delta, an official fraternity; and Alpha Epsilon Pi, which is not recognized by UVM.

In the last 10 years, four fraternities and sororities have been suspended from UVM due to various violations, including Alpha Epsilon Pi, one of the two organizations still under investigation by the university.

Now, as that investigation into students' conduct on the night of Gage's death wraps up, students and officials tell our Christina Guessferd they want the community to remember what Greek life at UVM is and should be all about-- giving back.

"I feel like every other week there's another community service or another philanthropy event with every sorority and every fraternity," said Owen Doherty of Pi Kappa Alpha.

As the president of his fraternity's community service, Doherty can point to a few recent examples.

"Cleaning up Burlington a few weeks ago... five or six sororities and fraternities got together with the SGA and cleaned up the streets of Burlington to make it a little bit nicer. These are things that they're doing because they have that community, and I think it's important to remember that," Doherty said.

And Doherty says that community is largely the reason students join fraternities and sororities at UVM, not partying.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Have you ever gone to parties at a frat or sorority?

Casey Munns: Occasionally, but they're not great.

Christina Guessferd: Is there a lot of drinking in your experience?

Casey Munns: Yeah.

But UVM students say drinking is just part of Greek culture, no matter what school. And UVM's fraternities and sororities aren't defined by it.

"I know a bit of people in sororities that have gotten their jobs through it and that's kind of more or less why they did it. But I also think that drinking does play a huge role into it, as well," said Maxx Hudson, a sophomore.

Connor Gage's death has raised more questions about that role and-- students say-- has cast a shadow over the positive aspects of Greek life.

"Here at UVM, fraternities and sororities put in hundreds of thousands of hours of community service every year," Doherty said.

But students and officials agree the accident has certainly warranted a conversation about partying and drinking on campus, regardless.

"Someone has died. Let's all take this time out and reflect on what happened," said Annie Stevens, the vice provost for student affairs.

Stevens says the consensus of that reflection has been that at UVM, students have to have each other's backs.

"If alcohol or drugs are involved and somebody has made that choice, how do we watch out for one another? Even if we don't know someone, how do we stick together, watch out for our own community members and make sure that nobody's in harm's way," Stevens said.

The recently released police report detailing Gage's death paints a picture of a kid intending to have a fun, rare night out with people he was still getting to know. Gage was trying to walk back to campus from a party at fraternity Delta Tau Delta the night he died-- alone. Now, students and officials say no one can get left behind like that again.

"The university may want to revise some things around policies, and fraternities and sororities themselves may want to do some educational or other initiatives that will help prevent this from the future," Stevens said.

"Whether it be getting home safely together, whether we're going out on the weekends or leaving together, that sort of thing, we need to make sure that we're looking out for each other, make sure that we're OK, checking in, and make sure that we know where one another is going," Doherty said.

UVM officials say the university's investigation into Delta Tau Delta is expected to wrap up in the next few weeks.

They say over this summer and into this fall, they'll be having more conversations about changing Greek organizations' policies.