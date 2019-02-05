UVM suspends fraternity activities following student death

The University of Vermont has suspended all fraternity activities following the death of a 19-year-old student.

Burlington police say Connor Gage was drunk and died of exposure in the freezing cold. Gage was found dead just before 11 a.m. Saturday behind a business on North Winooski Avenue.

UVM Vice Provost for Student Affairs Annie Stevens says preliminary findings show Gage was involved in more than one fraternity social activity on the night of his death. Stevens says that raises serious concerns, and as the investigation by police and the university continue, all fraternity activities will be suspended until further notice. She added that sorority activities are not affected because they believe they were not involved.

In a statement, Burlington Police Deputy Chief Jon Murad urged citizens to dress appropriately for the winter weather.