UVM gets $1 million from Google for open source research

The University of Vermont says a division of Google has given the school $1 million to support research related to open source software.

The Google Open Source Program Office, which manages Google's use and release of such software, provided the gift to UVM's Complex Systems Center. Open source software can be shared and modified but UVM said the concept is about more than software.

The school says the aim of the project is to broaden understanding of how people, teams and organizations thrive in technology-rich settings, particularly in open-source projects and communities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

