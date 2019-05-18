UVM graduation information

Despite the wet weather in Sunday's forecast, UVM plans on holding its graduation outdoors on the University Green.

The following street closings are planned in conjunction with the commencement ceremonies:

University Place will be closed from Colchester Avenue to Main Street beginning Friday, May 17, at 7:00 a.m. through Sunday, May 19, at 8:00 p.m..

South Prospect Street will be closed from College Street to the University Health Center entrance beginning Friday, May 17, at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday, May 19, at 8:00 p.m..

On Sunday, May 19, from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

South Prospect Street will be closed from Colchester Avenue to Main Street.

College Street will be closed from South Prospect Street to South Williams Street.

Westbound traffic on Main Street will also be restricted to one lane from the Davis Center to South Prospect Street.