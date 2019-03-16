Happening Now: UVM hosts UMBC in America East Championship Game rematch

Anthony Lamb has 18 of the Catamounts 28 points as UVM leads UMBC, 28-20 at halftime of the America East Championship game.

Both teams struggled to find their rhythm offensively in the first half. UVM started the game shooting 5 of 17 from the floor while UMBC started the game 3 of 12.

The teams have combined for 17 turnovers in the the first half, with UMBC accounting for 9 of them.

At the 5:25 mark of the first half, the Catamounts had one of their better defensive stops, forcing UMBC to throw a pass out of bounds in front of the UVM bench with the shot clock winding down.

Anthony Lamb has 18 of the Catamounts first 28 points. He was fouled in the act of shooting a three, three times in the first half. He made 8 of the 9 free throws.

This is a rematch of last year's America East Championship game in which UMBC won, 65-63. This is UVM's fourth straight appearance in the tournament title game and third straight year it has hosted.